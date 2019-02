A person was struck by a vehicle Feb. 25, 2019 at Jax Kar Wash in Troy. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - An employee at Jax Kar Wash in Troy was struck by a vehicle on Monday, police said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.

The incident happened about 1:10 p.m. inside the car wash, police said.

Officers are investigating. The driver was undergoing a sobriety check.

Jax Kar Wash is loacted on West Maple Road just east of Coolidge Highway.

