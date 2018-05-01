News

Troy police picks a name for their new police cat

By Ken Haddad

If the Troy, Mich. police Twitter account gets 10,000 followers by April, the department wants a police cat.

The Troy Police Department asked for your help with naming the newest member of their force: the police cat. We now have a winning name!

The cat's name will be: Pawfficer Badges!

The department launched a campaign earlier this year to add a police cat to the team and after hitting their goal of Twitter retweets, the department picked a cat to fill the role.

The department posted a poll to Twitter with four options to name the cat, although they are also accepting custom options. The four poll options were:

  • Pawfficer Katrina
  • Pawfficer Pawla
  • Pawfficer Donut
  • Pawfficer Badges

