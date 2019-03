According to police, the victim exchanged explicit photos with the scammer online using the app, WhatsApp Messanger.

TROY, Mich. - Troy police released information Friday about a scammer who threatened to share explicit photos that were send through an app.

According to police, the victim exchanged explicit photos with the scammer online using the app, WhatsApp Messanger.

After receiving the photos, the scammer demanded $800 in exchange for not sharing them with the victim's friends. The victim did not comply with the scammer's request.

