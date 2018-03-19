Troy police: Shoplifting suspect found with knife while handcuffed in back of patrol vehicle

Demetrius Herndon, 19, of Detroit, was charged in connection with shoplifting at a store in Troy. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a department store in Troy and officers allegedly found a knife on him while transporting him to jail.

Demetrius Herndon, Detroit, was charged with second-degree retail fraud and resisting a police office.

According to police, Herndon tried to steal nearly $450 worth of merchandise from Macy’s Department Store at the Somerset Collection at about noon on March 9.

Herndon was taken into custody and officers noticed Herndon making suspicious movements while handcuffed in the back of the patrol car.

The officer stopped the vehicle and allegedly found a knife in the suspect’s hand. The knife was described as a fixed blade about six and a half inches long.

Police said Herndon surrendered the knife and he was taken to jail.

