Troy police: Social media rumor about woman being assaulted with chloroform a hoax

TROY, Mich. - The Troy Police Department says a social media rumor that went viral this week appears to be a hoax.

"The social media rumor about a woman being assaulted with chloroform in Troy appears to be a HOAX. We have received no such reports," Troy police tweeted on Friday.

"Please spread the word as this type of thing encourages unwarranted fear/insecurity." the department also tweeted.

The viral post was shared more than 1,000 times before being deleted Friday morning after Troy police dispelled the rumors.

