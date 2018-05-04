News

Troy police: Social media rumor about woman being assaulted with chloroform a hoax

By Ken Haddad

TROY, Mich. - The Troy Police Department says a social media rumor that went viral this week appears to be a hoax.

A post claiming that a woman was attacked with chloroform at a gas station in Troy appears to be a hoax, according to police.

"The social media rumor about a woman being assaulted with chloroform in Troy appears to be a HOAX.  We have received no such reports," Troy police tweeted on Friday.

"Please spread the word as this type of thing encourages unwarranted fear/insecurity." the department also tweeted.

The viral post was shared more than 1,000 times before being deleted Friday morning after Troy police dispelled the rumors.

