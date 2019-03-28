Troy police: Suspected drunk driver crashes into K9 patrol unit

A 35-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing his Jeep into a Troy police vehicle.

The crash happened March 20, just before midnight, on the 1000 block of Glaser Street.

Here's the info from Troy PD:

Officers were in the area on report of a family trouble when their patrol vehicle was struck by the driver of a silver 2006 Jeep Liberty. The police vehicle contained one of the officers and a police canine. Both the officer and the canine were uninjured.

The officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle who caused the accident, a 35 year old male from Sterling Heights, and noted an odor of alcohol emanating from him as he spoke. When asked, he admitted to consuming several drinks that contained alcohol while out bowling with friends. He was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations to which he did but the officers noted that he performed poorly.

He submitted to a Preliminary Breath Test with a result of .144%. He was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The man, identified as Justin Michael Maikrzek, was arraigned on charges last week.

