Troy police wants your help to pick a name for their new police cat

If the Troy, Mich. police Twitter account gets 10,000 followers by April, the department wants a police cat.

The Troy Police Department would like your help with naming the newest member of their force: the police cat.

The department launched a campaign earlier this year to add a police cat to the team and after hitting their goal of Twitter retweets, the department picked a cat to fill the role.

The department posted a poll to Twitter with four options to name the cat, although they are also accepting custom options. The four poll options are:

Pawfficer Katrina

Pawfficer Pawla

Pawfficer Donut

Pawfficer Badges

We are picking Police Cat's name today in honor of #AdoptAShelterPetDay Vote or suggest another name in the comments. AND, consider visiting @mhumane to adopt your very own #PoliceCat — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 30, 2018

We've created a new rank for the police cat, Pawfficer. In the chain of command, it's probably somewhere around Chief. #Pawfficer #BossCat pic.twitter.com/9N3d26HoLY — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) April 30, 2018

