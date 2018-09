TROY, Mich. - State Rep. Martin Howrylak joined Gov. Rick Snyder Friday for the signing of a bill to rename a portion of I-75 as Officer Martin ‘Marty’ Chivas Memorial Highway.

Chivas was killed in 1974 while investigating a burglary at a gas station on Rochester Road and I-75.

He was 24 years old at the time.

