Troy woman found driving on her own lawn with a .30 BAC, police say

TROY, Mich. - A 54-year-old woman faces drunken driving charges after she was allegedly found driving on her own lawn in Troy.

Nancy Ann Endy, of Troy, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a police officer’s signal.

It happened April 28 at about 8:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of Somerton Drive.

Police said Endy was driving a blue 2006 Ford Ranger on the lawn of her own property and had possibly struck a tree.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but Endy drove behind a residence before stopping.

Police said Endy fell over when she exited the vehicle and a preliminary breath test resulted in a .30 BAC.

