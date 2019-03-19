Truck driver critically injured after being hit by vehicle while making delivery in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A truck driver was struck Monday morning while making deliveries in Rochester Hills.

Police said the victim, a 36-year-old Rosenberg, Texas man, was returning to his truck that was parked near 2923 Technology Drive about 7:15 a.m. when he was hit by a 1999 GMC Jimmy.

He was taken to McLaren Oakland in Pontiac and later transferred to Royal Oak Beaumont, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Jimmy was not injured. Police don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

