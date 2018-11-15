Truck slams into open gas station on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a smash and grab at a gas station on the city's west side Thursday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the BP station located on Livernois Avenue just south of the Lodge Freeway.

The gas station was open at the time. No one was injured. Police did locate an abandoned truck nearby that may be have been involved.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the gas station.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.