Truck spills human waste on I-75 near Michigan-Ohio border

I-75 in Monroe County where truck spill prompted closure on Jan. 10. (WDIV)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - A freeway in southeastern Michigan just north of the state line with Ohio has been closed after a truck hauling human waste rolled over and spilled its contents along the roadway.

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 75 near Monroe County’s Erie Township.

Michigan State Police said the spill initially was reported as tar, then it was reported as human waste.

Crews were called in to clean up the mess. A kitty-litter type substance was used to clean up.

The freeway fully reopened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

