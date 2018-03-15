Trump administration imposes new sanctions on Russia over 2016 election meddling

Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted Thursday, March 1, 2018, of new weaponry that will render NATO defenses "completely useless" -- and delivered a warning to the world about Russia's resurgent military might.

The U.S. has announced new sanctions to be imposed on a series of Russian organizations and individuals related to meddling in the 2016 election.

The new punishments include sanctions on the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm that produced divisive political posts on American social media platforms during the 2016 presidential election. Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, a financial backer to the Internet Research Agency with deep ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also included.

Known as "Putin's chef," Prigozhin was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year for his involvement with the Russian troll farm.

BREAKING: Trump admin. issues long-delayed sanctions on Russia over hacking in the 2016 election pic.twitter.com/8lvC37LQ4S — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 15, 2018

In total, the administration applied new sanctions on five entities and 19 individuals on Thursday, including Russians who posed as Americans and posted content online as part of the IRA's attempts to sow discord ahead of the presidential contest.

