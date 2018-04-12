TSA introduces stronger carry-on screening process at all U.S. federal airports

WASHINGTON - The Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that it has instituted enhanced screening procedures for carry-on baggage as part of an effort to increase security.

The stronger security measures require travelers to place all personal electronics larger than a cellphone, including laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles in bins for X-ray screening in standard lanes.

Additionally, TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate other items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine. Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.

Travelers may experience minimal changes to what can be brought through the checkpoint; food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics and books continue to be allowed in carry-on baggage. However, TSA officers may ask travelers to separate dense foods, powders and other items to allow screening officers to obtain a clear X-ray image for security purposes.

Items that cannot be identified and resolved at the checkpoint are prohibited from entering the cabin of the aircraft.

"I am committed to continue raising the baseline for aviation security, and these enhanced screening measures enable TSA officers to better screen for threats to passengers and aircrew while maintaining efficiency at checkpoints throughout the U.S.," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. "Our security efforts remain focused on always staying ahead of those trying to do us harm and ensuring travelers get to their destination safely."

