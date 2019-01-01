TSA to use more floppy-eared dogs, says pointy-eared dogs scare children

The Transportation Security Administration is planning on phasing out pointy-eared dogs and replacing them with dogs with more floppy ears.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the agency is making a conscious effort to use more floppy-eared dogs, because passengers are more open to them and pointy-eared dogs have been known to scare children.

The TSA website lists seven dog breeds the agency uses, including pointy-eared breeds like German shepherds or Belgian malinois and those with floppy ears like Labrador or golden retrievers.

The TSA employs the second-highest number of dogs out of any federal agency with about 1,200 dogs across the United States.

There is a canine adoption program for the dogs with the TSA. It is unknown if the pointy-eared dogs will finish their tenure or be placed into the program.

For more information on the TSA adoption program, visit the official website here.