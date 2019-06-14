Two arrested in connection to Bloomfield Township larcenies

West Bloomfield detectives were able to identify two vehicles that were related to the larcenies.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Beginning in April, West Bloomfield Township saw an increase in the number of vehicle larcenies that were happening at walking trails, golf courses, and fitness centers.

West Bloomfield detectives were able to identify two vehicles that were related to the larcenies. As the investigation progressed, specialized investigative techniques led detectives to an address in Novi.

West Bloomfield detectives along with SONIC detectives (Southern Oakland Narcotics Investigation Consortium - a task force comprised of West Bloomfield, Novi, and Farmington Hills) began conducting surveillance.

On Thursday, after several days of surveillance by both West Bloomfield detectives and SONIC detectives two people were taken into custody as they actively broke into a vehicle at the Orchard Fitness Center in West Bloomfield.

Evidence relating to previous vehicle larcenies was recovered. Detectives are actively investigating whether these suspects may be responsible for multiple larcenies from vehicles in Novi, Commerce Township, and Farmington Hills.

