Two arrested in connection with Pontiac armed robbery

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near Franklin Boulevard and South Boulevard in Pontiac after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the armed robber reportedly fled on foot. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the armed robber.

The victim told police he was contacted on Facebook by a person who wanted to purchase a pair of Nike brand shoes for $150 from him. The two made arrangements to meet in person.

When the victim arrived at the location, a male teen got in his vehicle. The armed robber told the victim he had a weapon and then took his shoes.

Deputies were able to identify the armed robber from his Facebook account. Police located the armed robber and another teen wanted in connection with the armed robbery at a home in the 300 block of Franklin Boulevard.

The two teens were arrested shortly afterward. The shoes that were stolen were recovered inside of the home.

Police say the two arrested include a 16-year-old Pontiac resident and a 15-year-old Pontiac resident.

The two teens were taken to the Pontiac Substation where they spoke with detectives. Both are being held at the Oakland County Children’s Village pending criminal charges.

