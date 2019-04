DETROIT - Two children have been seriously hurt in a crash on Detroit's east side early Monday morning.

It happened on Chalmers St. near Eastwood.

Police said the kids are 6 and 8 years old. Their mother was driving when the accident happened. The driver of the other vehicle ran away from the scene.

At this point, investigators say it's unclear which driver was at fault.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.



