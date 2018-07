DETROIT - Two people, a 27-year-old man and a woman, have been killed in an accident on Woodward near State Fair.

An 11-year-old girl in the backseat was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The car hit a pole. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Northbound Woodward is closed at State Fair for the crash investigation.

