Two house fires in Rochester Hills on Sunday

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Rochester Hills firefighters responded to two reported house fires on Sunday.

The first was in the 600 block of Grace Avenue in Rochester Hills. Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke in the second-floor hallway.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which appears to have started in the attic as possibly an electrical fire. Investigators are looking into the fire to fully determine the cause.

The owners of the home were there at the time and were not injured. They were displaced from their home, but the fire department was able to locate a hotel in the area for them to stay short term.

The second fire was in the 3300 block of Crooks Road in Rochester Hills. Firefighters found a stove fire that was extinguished in this case.

The homeowners were there at the time. One of the residents suffered burns to his body and was transported to a hospital. The other resident was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. The damage to the home was minor.

