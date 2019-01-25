Two men in custody after shootout with police on Detroit's East Side

Police say two men are in custody after they opened fire on officers on Detroit's East Side.
Officials say the officers were in the area of 8 Mile Road & Groesbeck conducting an investigation for criminal activity when shots rang out.
When officers returned fire the suspects fled the area on foot, but surrendered a short time later and were taken into custody.
A weapon was recovered during the arrest, according to police.
No injuries have been reported.
