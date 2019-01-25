News

Two men in custody after shootout with police on Detroit's East Side

By Ben Macioce - Associate Producer

Police say two men are in custody after they opened fire on officers on Detroit's East Side. 

Officials say the officers were in the area of 8 Mile Road & Groesbeck conducting an investigation for criminal activity when shots rang out. 

When officers returned fire the suspects fled the area on foot, but surrendered a short time later and were taken into custody. 

A weapon was recovered during the arrest, according to police. 

No injuries have been reported. 

