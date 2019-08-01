Two infant sleepers sold nationwide recalled due to safety concerns

The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet (left) and Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet (right). (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two infant sleepers are being recalled due to safety concerns associated with inclined sleep products.

Dorel Juvenile Group USA is recalling 24,000 infant sleepers sold nationwide at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, T.J.Maxx and other stores between November 2014 and February 2017.

The recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.

Both of the sleepers were sold for more than $60.

Parents are urged to stop using the products immediately and contact the manufacturer for a refund.

So far, no incidents involving the recalled sleepers have been reported, but infant fatalities have been linked to other inclined sleeper brands. In those cases, the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances, according to officials.

