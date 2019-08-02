Two men injured in Mount Clemens shooting after sale involving narcotics, officials say

The two guns found at the scene of the shooting. (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County detectives are investigating a shooting involving two men that police believe was started after a sale involving narcotics.

On Thursday at around 8:35 p.m., Macomb County deputies were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Dickinson Avenue in Mount Clemens for a possible robbery involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived they found two men injured with gunshot wounds. The resident, a 41-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.

The second man, a 17-year-old, from Roseville, was shot multiple times in the arm and rear, and taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police said after interviewing both men and several witnesses, there is reason to believe the incident stemmed from a sale involving narcotics.

Additionally, marijuana was located in a family vehicle belonging to one of the shooting victims.

Two handguns were found at the scene of the shooting. Neither of the men claimed ownership of either handgun. Police said both of the handguns were unregistered.

Police said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Macomb County detectives are still investigating the shooting and will present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

