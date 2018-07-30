Two men shot on Detroit's east side Monday morning

DETROIT - Two men were both shot early Monday morning on Detroit's east side.

One man in his late-20s was shot in the neck, while a 51-year-old man was shot three times.

The police sargent at the scene believes both victims will be okay. One witness said she was driving down the road when someone jumped out in the middle of the road and stopped her and told her to call 911. It was then when the person tried putting one of the victims in the witness' vehicle.

Police are currently working to determine what exactly happened and why it happened.

