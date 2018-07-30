DETROIT - A 34-year-old man is dead and a 52-year-old man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Detroit's east side Monday.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the neck, while the 52-year-old man was shot three times.

One witness said she was driving down the road when someone jumped out in the middle of the road and stopped her and told her to call 911. It was then when the person tried putting one of the victims in the witness' vehicle.

Police are still working to determine what exactly happened, why it happened and who shot the victims.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.