Two men wanted in connection with fatal shooting

Johnny Clyde Cosby is being sought by Detroit police for the fatal shooting that happened on the city's west side in February.

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for help locating two men who are wanted in connection with the death of a man that happened on the city's west side in February.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was repairing a vehicle when another vehicle, believed to be a Toyota, approached him.

A man exited the vehicle, fired several shots, fatally wounding the victim, then re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene. A second suspect is believed to be involved in this homicide.

The names of the suspects wanted in the homicide are Johnny Clyde Cosby Jr. and Derek Mauhamad Cunningham. The suspects are both black.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-6114.

