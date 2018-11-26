Two Northville schools without power, buses could be delayed

Dismissal will take place as usual at both schools, however, some buses may be delayed due to re-routing around the downed power line.

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Meads Mill Middle School and Winchester Elementary School in addition to the surrounding area are currently without power due to a downed power line in the area of Bradner and Six Mile Road.

Dismissal will take place as usual at both schools, however, some buses may be delayed due to re-routing around the downed power line.

As a result of the power outage, all afterschool activities at Meads Mill and Winchester have been canceled.

Parents of students attending Club Mid at Meads Mill, as well as the Full Day Pre-K and Kids’ Club programs at Winchester are encouraged to pick up their students as soon as possible given the lack of power.

Hillside students attending Club Mid at Meads Mill will be transported to Club Mid as usual after school, however, parents are asked to pick their children up as soon as possible due to the power outage at Meads Mill.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding pick-up at Club Mid, or at Winchester Pre-K /Kids’ Club, call 248-344-3518.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.