Two SMART buses have windows shattered on Gratiot Avenue; police suspect BB gun used

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Two SMART buses had windows shattered Monday night while traveling on southbound Gratiot Avenue in Roseville and Eastpointe.

The first bus was traveling southbound on Gratiot Avenue near Frazho Road when the windows were shattered about 7:52 p.m. Roseville police believe someone in a passing vehicle shot out the bus windows using a BB gun.

There were nine passengers and the drive onboard that bus at the time, police said. However, no injuries were reported.

The second bus had its windows shattered shortly after the first while it was traveling southbound on Gratiot Avenue near 9 Mile Road in Eastpointe. Eastpointe police said a woman was injured when she dove to the floor, thinking it was gunfire.

In both cases police do not have a description of a suspect or vehicle.

