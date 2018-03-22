Two students in custody after threats made against middle school in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two middle school students were taken into custody Thursday after several threats were made on social media against a Detroit school.

The threats were made against Chandler Park Academy Middle School on Monday and Tuesday. They were distributed on Snapchat.

Authorities said the threat specifically stated that occupants of the school would be shot Tuesday.

The Harper Woods Police Department and school officials took precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Detectives identified and arrested two juvenile students Tuesday. Both students attend Chandler Park Academy Middle School and reside in Detroit.

Both students are being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility pending charges.

The Harper Woods Police Department released the following statement:

“The Harper Woods Police Department maintains a zero tolerance policy on these types of incidents and will continue to investigate all threats of this nature. Parents, PLEASE speak with your children regarding the gravity of this type of behavior and the serious consequences of making any type of threat against others.”

