Two suspects in police custody after Huntington Bank robberies in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich - Officers with the Dearborn Police Department have two suspects in custody after two Huntington bank chains were robbed on Oakman Blvd. Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., Dearborn police officers responded to a 911 call for a bank robbery in progress at the Huntington Bank in the 5200 block of Oakman, near Michigan. The caller said that a female suspect told tellers at the bank that "they were watching" and she was forced to carry an explosive device.

She was given the money and then left the area in a white sedan.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Huntington Bank in the 22000 block of Michigan Ave. called 911 and stated that a female suspect had robbed the bank with a note indicating that she had an explosive device. She also left in a white sedan.

Dearborn police officers located the vehicle on Michigan Ave. near Southfield. A traffic stop was made and two suspects were detained pending further investigation.

After speaking with the vehicle occupants, two arrests were made and the vehicle was impounded

The Dearborn Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and confirmed that there was no explosive device in the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing as detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated, "Due to the information provided by witnesses and the quick actions of our officers, the suspects involved in these incidents were successfully taken into custody. I commend both the witnesses and the officers involved for their efforts."

