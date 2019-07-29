Two-vehicle crash in Detroit leaves woman, man injured

One of the victims is in critical condition.

DETROIT - A man and woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday on Gratiot Avenue, police said.

Police said a 47-year-old woman driving a green Saturn southbound on Gratiot Avenue was trying to turn on Troester Street when a Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Gratiot Avenue struck her vehicle.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 is a 24-year-old man. He is in stable condition. The woman is in critical condition.

