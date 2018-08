DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles that smashed into an open Coney Island overnight on the city's east side.

There is a hole in the wall of Legend's Coney Island on Mount Elliot near East Grand Boulevard.

Police say the vehicles slammed into the restaurant and took the ATM.

No one was hurt. No arrests have been made.

