Two women struck by van in Southwest Detroit hit-and-run crash, police say

DETROIT - The driver of a van struck two women in Southwest Detroit and fled the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at McGraw Avenue and Larkins Street.

Two women, both 27 years old, were in a parking lot when the van struck them, officials said.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Officials said the van was a dark color. There's no description of the driver.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.