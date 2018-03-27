Two young children found alone in Detroit motel

Detroit police are searching for the parents of two young children found alone at Cranbrook Motel on the Lodge service drive near 8 Mile.
Sources said a man was walking through the parking lot of the motel, heard some people arguing and then heard shots fired. He was hit by gunfire.
During the shooting investigation, police found a bullet hole in one of the motel room’s windows. They then found two children, around 2 years old inside the room alone.
Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.