Two young children found alone in Detroit motel

Detroit police are searching for the parents of two young children found alone at Cranbrook Motel on the Lodge service drive near 8 Mile.

Sources said a man was walking through the parking lot of the motel, heard some people arguing and then heard shots fired. He was hit by gunfire.

During the shooting investigation, police found a bullet hole in one of the motel room’s windows. They then found two children, around 2 years old inside the room alone.

Bullet hole found in window of room where children were found

