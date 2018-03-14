U of M athletics performance science expert arrested barefoot, bloody after crash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A University of Michigan athletics staff member was arrested last week after officers said he was acting erratically near the scene of a crash.

Fergus Connelly has a doctorate and was director of performance science for the Michigan football team. Now he's under the microscope of the Ann Arbor police.

Connelly is a performance science expert who was handpicked by head coach Jim Harbaugh to come to U of M from the San Francisco 49ers.

But Connelly was involved with what Ann Arbor police called a bizarre episode before noon last Monday.

Police said calls came flooding in after several parked cars were hit by the driver of a dealer-issued Chevy Tahoe. Officers want to know if the Tahoe belongs to the University of Michigan.

While police were at the scene, another call for a person acting erratically came in from down the street. Connelly was found standing in a snowbank with no shoes on and blood on his feet.

Police said Connelly was uncooperative and allegedly threatened an officer.

Police got a warrant for Connelly's blood sample, and they said his erratic behavior continued at the hospital.

Connelly makes $250,000 per year in his role with Michigan athletics. Police want to know what caused him to behave erratically.

