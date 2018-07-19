UAW Local 7 members ride in memory of 7-year-old killed on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. - The United Automobile Workers on Thursday honored the memory of DeSandra Thomas, the 7-year-old who was killed while trying to get help along I-94.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7-year-old Detroit girl killed while crossing I-94 after surviving drunk driving crash

The men and women of UAW Local 7 work side by side with Sandria Burts at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant. An emotional shockwave went through the plant when workers learned it was Burts' 7-year-old daughter who was killed Sunday trying to get help for her father.

"That was a miracle child to her," said Darrell Murray.

Thursday night, UAW Local 7 came together to help the hurting mother.

RELATED: Mother of 7-year-old Detroit girl killed on I-94 after crash doesn't want father to face charges

"We stepped up. That's what you have to do," Bill Feltner said. "I live right off I-94 and heard the story. It literally made me and my wife sick to our stomach."

The group organized a motorcycle ride, collecting funds from co-workers and anyone willing to contribute. Together they rode from the UAW Local 7 headquarters to the scene of the collision, and then to the mother's home to present her with donations.

"It would be a huge sign of support from the UAW family as fellow brothers and sisters," said Eddie Gordish.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.