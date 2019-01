DETROIT - Is it a layoff or a transfer? That's the question one brave UAW line worker is asking tonight.

Christina Jolly, a third generation union member thinks the UAW is not backing her and others in a situation that will cost employees thousands of dollars in wages.

"The union I was raised on, you could follow, you could trust. My union flat out lied to me," said Jolly.

Watch the video above for the whole story on the UAW contract terms that has left Jolly and others upset.