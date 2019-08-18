UM Dearborn reverses decision to cancel winter commencement

DEARBORN, Mich. - The University of Michigan, Dearborn, reversed a controversial decision Saturday after the plan didn't go over well with students.

ORIGINAL STORY: Angry students blast U-M Dearborn's decision to cancel winter commencement

The university announced it was canceling all December commencement ceremonies Friday. It was a bombshell announcement that appalled many students looking forward to graduating in a few months.

"It's really disappointing to know that the school never consulted December 2019 grads," said Hiba Qamar. "It's not just frustrating for the students, but family, as well."

The university initially said having only a spring graduation would help save money that could be used for financial aid and student resources.

"I've always loved going to this school, and I kind of feel like the university is caring more about money than their students," said Nicole Losek.

It didn't take long for the news to spread, and the university immediately faced backlash.

"All the student organizations and a lot of students kind of gathered together to start a petition and protest against the school to see if we can sway their opinion," Losek said.

The protests worked, and UM Dearborn released a statement Saturday, claiming school officials had read every email and social media post from students and decided December commencement for the 2019 class will happen after all.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.