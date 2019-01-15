Uncle pistol whips nephew during argument over parking spot in Pittsfield Township, police say

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An uncle was arrested last week after pistol whipping his nephew during an argument over a parking spot in Pittsfield Township, police said.

Lam Nguyen, 34, is accused of pulling out a pistol at 7:37 p.m. Friday during an argument over a parking spot outside a house in the 3500 block of Beech Drive.

He struck his nephew a few times in the head and face, according to authorities.

Nguyen was arrested and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison in the first assault charge and up to four years in prison on the second assault charge.

