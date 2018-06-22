Underage man with history of alcohol issues has '7 to 9' drinks before driving in Troy, police say

TROY, Mich. - A 20-year-old Farmington Hills man with a history of alcohol issues was arrested Saturday after admitting to having "seven to nine" alcoholic drinks before being pulled over while driving, Troy police said.

An officer saw a white 2011 Ford Focus at 2:19 a.m. June 16 on westbound West Big Beaver Road near Crooks Road. Police said the driver pulled into a service station, and as soon as the patrol car's lights went on, he launched himself into the back seat.

Officials said a 21-year-old Wixom woman took his place in the driver's seat.

When the officer spoke to the Farmington Hills man, he was still sitting in the back seat. He admitted that he had consumed seven to nine alcoholic drinks, according to the officer.

The man was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, and the officer said he performed poorly. He submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.219 percent.

He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol -- second offense, minor in possession of alcohol and hinder and obstruction of a police officer.

Police said the man has several convictions for being a minor in possession of alcohol. He was convicted of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in 2017 in Royal Oak and arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on June 2 in Ferndale.

The Wixom woman was issued a misdemeanor citation for hindering and obstructing a police officer.

A 20-year-old Howell woman was in the car and submitted to a preliminary breath test, with a result of 0.213, police said. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for being a minor in possession of alcohol and released at the scene.

