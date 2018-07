An underground fire closed Lafayette Boulevard near Cass Avenue on July 7, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Lafayette Boulevard near Cass Avenue in Detroit was closed down Saturday afternoon due to an underground fire.

The People Mover's service was delayed and the area was blocked off by Detroit police and fire personnel as DTE Energy investigated the cause of the fire.

It has since reopened to traffic and the People Mover's service returned to normal.

