Unidentified man caught on camera damaging vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for malicious destruction of property on the city’s east side.

Police said on July 23 at around 12:42 p.m., in the 1000 block of Rivard Street in Detroit an the unidentified man walked up to a parked vehicle and threw a liquid substance onto its hood. The incident caused the paint on the vehicle to peel.

Police believe the man may have damaged several other vehicles in the area. He is described as a white male, 60 to 70 years old, with a slim build and gray hair.

The man was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a gray hooded sweater and black flip flops.

If anyone recognizes the man in the video call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

