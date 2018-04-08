Unidentified man fatally shot on Lappin Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Lapin Street Saturday night.

According to authorities, an unidentified man in his 30s was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to his head in the 16200 block of Lappin Street. Police said the investigation revealed that the man was being chased by the shooter on foot and a witness saw the victim collapse in a neighbor's driveway.

The shooter is described by police as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.