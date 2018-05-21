Unidentified woman found dead in Detroit near intersection of 8 Mile Road, Van Dyke Street

DETROIT - An unidentified woman was found dead Sunday morning in Detroit, just south of 8 Mile Road.

According to authorities, at approximately 8 a.m., the body of an unknown woman was found in the 20100 block of Terrell Avenue. Police described her as being a white woman between 50 and 55 years old. She was found wearing a pink top, black jeans and black flip-flop sandals.

Medical personnel at the scene pronounced the woman dead of unknown causes.

The incident is under investigation.

