Union not giving up on Ohio plant even as GM ends production

LORDSTOWN, Ohio - Union leaders in Ohio aren't giving up hope even though General Motors is announcing it will no longer make the Chevy Cruze at its Youngstown-area plant.

GM said Monday that the assembly plant in Lordstown is one of five factories being looked at for a possible closure.

The Detroit-based automaker says all production at the plant will end in March.

Union leaders and politicians who are behind a campaign backing the future of the plant say they'll continue trying to convince GM that the plant can be a part of its future.

Ohio's incoming governor, Republican Mike DeWine, says he plans on meeting with GM officials after he takes office in January.

The once-bustling factory already has lost two of its three shifts and 3,000 union jobs since last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.