Union: Tentative agreement reached for Caesars Windsor strike resolution

WINDSOR, ON - A tentative agreement has been reached between Local 444 Unifor and the Caesars Windsor, according to the union's official Facebook page.

In a post late Saturday night, the union told its members:

"A tentative agreement has been reached at Caesars Windsor, a ratification meeting will be on Monday details to follow. We are asking our members to please continue to maintain the picket lines until further notice."

A Monday resolution would be nearly two months after the beginning of the demonstrations, when 2,100 workers went on strike April 6th.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.