ROMULUS, Mich. - A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing Tuesday morning at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW).

United Express flight 4007 from Chicago to Greenville, S.C. had a mechanical issue that forced the crew to land at DTW as a precaution.

The plane landed safely. A maintenance team was investigating the aircraft.

Meanwhile, a replacement plane was sent from Newark to Detroit to finish the trip to South Carolina.

