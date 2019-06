UNITED KINGDOM - A man in the United Kingdom landed himself in prison after robbing a bank, armed with a banana.

Police say the man wrapped the fruit with an orange plastic bag. The robber managed to pretend the banana was a gun.

He got away with more than $1,000 in cash before being caught. He was sentenced to 14 months in jail.



