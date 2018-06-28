United Shore renovates 600,000-square-foot building to move headquarters to Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A $40 million renovation of a 600,000-square-foot building on South Boulevard in Pontiac has turned the new headquarters of United Shore into a campus, not just an office.

It’s an amenity-filled workspace with everything from an in-house Starbucks, to a doctor’s office, dry cleaner, salon and massage therapist.

“We had to build this campus, this environment, so the best people wanted to join," CEO Mat Ishbia said. "We treat them great so they never want to leave."

Talent retention is a core principle at the nation’s No. 1 mortgage wholesale lender.

“We try to make this a great community, a campus, an environment where people have their friends," Ishbia said. "There are opportunities, plus a work-life balance."

United Shore is moving its 2,400 workers to Pontiac this week. It has room to add another 2,000, and hiring is an engine that won’t quit right now.

Interestingly, mortgage knowledge isn't the main factor they’re looking for.

“Work ethic is everything here," former television sports journalist Justin White said. "That’s what Mat is all about. He wants everybody to grind every single day and then go home and spend time with their family."

Ishbia said work-life balance is culturally important at United Shore.

“I’m not interested in being the Dan Gilbert (of Pontiac)," Ishbia said. "They’ve done great down in Detroit. God bless them with what they’ve done, but we’re really focused on our people. It’s all about building our business. We are proud to be part of Pontiac.”

