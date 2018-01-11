United States Coast Guard warns metro Detroit residents to stay off ice

DETROIT - The United States Coast Guard warned Michigan residents to stay off the ice under foggy conditions after four cases of ice-related incidents Wednesday night.

According to authorities, most of the ice-related incidents were potentially caused by disorientation from the fog. In some cases, people were on ice floes and might not have been aware.

The USCG recommends avoiding going out on ice if there's fog out, which increases the risk of disorientation. If you must go out, they recommend bringing a GPS or a compass and to let others know where you're headed and what your plan is. In the event of an ice-related incident, the USCG will search those areas first.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.